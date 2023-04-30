Standoff in Village of Marshall resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police resolved a several hour standoff in the Village of Marshall Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene of a domestic situation on Evergreen Blvd. that turned into a standoff when a man told the police he had a gun, officials said.

Police initially responded at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, and the suspect was taken into custody at 7:21 p.m. No injuries were reported from the event, and officials say the incident was resolved peacefully.

The man’s pending charges include Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Intimidations of a Victim while Armed, Failure to Comply, Criminal Damage of Property, OMVWOC and Bail Jumping.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Cottage Grove, Waterloo and Village of Marshall Police Departments all responded to the standoff.

