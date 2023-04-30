Wisconsin Athletics investigating football player’s arrest during Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen was arrested Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say why Allen was arrested Saturday. This happened during the Mifflin Street Block Party, an end-of-year celebration for UW-Madison students.

As previously reported, the Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested 44 people during the event, including a man who had a stolen gun in his backpack. MPD said more information on the will be released Monday.

In a statement to NBC15, Wisconsin Athletics said, “We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering information.”

Allen appeared in six games for the Badgers last season, recording seven catches and one touchdown. In October, Allen put his name in the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. In December, he decommitted from the Gophers and later announced he would stay at Wisconsin under new Head Football Coach Luke Fickell.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.