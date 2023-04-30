Wisconsin Muslim Project connecting Muslims and non-Muslims

Project presents a look into 16 Muslim Wisconsinites’ lives.
The Wisconsin Muslim Project, which aims to highlight Muslim people in Wisconsin, launched Saturday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new project offers people a glimpse into the lives of Muslim Wisconsinites.

The Wisconsin Muslim Project, which launched Saturday, encompasses a traveling photography show and a PBS Wisconsin special meant to build bridges between Muslims and non-Muslims in Wisconsin.

Nonprofit “We Are Many – United Against Hate” President and Founder Masood Akhtar says fear and misunderstandings fuel hate and racism, which the project is working to combat.

“Generally speaking, some people have misconceptions about Islam and Muslim, so this whole thing is designed to change it,” Akhtar said. “Whether there are portraits we are trying to do, engagement that we’re talking about, or doing whatever is necessary.”

The exhibition focuses on 16 Muslim Wisconsinites and their families, telling their stories to connect communities.

