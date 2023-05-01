Badgers add Tiffany Morton to women’s basketball staff

Marisa Moseley adds Tiffany Morton to coaching staff at the University of Wisconsin.
Marisa Moseley adds Tiffany Morton to coaching staff at the University of Wisconsin.(UW Athletic Department)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tiffany Morton returns to the Badger state, joining Marisa Moseley’s staff at the University of Wisconsin.

Morton played collegiately at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and helped the Warhawks to the 2008 DIII Final Four.

“I am beyond excited to join Marisa Moseley and her staff here at Wisconsin,” Morton said. “She is a phenomenal leader and an incredible mentor to young women. She is a proven winner, who is committed to getting the best out of her players. It feels amazing to be home and I can’t wait to get to work. On Wisconsin!”

Morton spent the 2021-2022 season at Rice University as an assistant coach, and prior to that Morton spent three seasons at Georgia State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

“As a native of Wisconsin, Tiffany knows what is means to represent the state,” Moseley said. “With a decade of player development and recruiting experience at the Division I level, I am so thrilled to welcome her as an assistant coach.”

Morton graduated from UW-Whitewater in 2009 with a degree in psychology and earned her master’s in 2012 in science and education for professional development.

