Bike the ‘Burg Challenge now underway

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Cyclists of all ages are invited to hop on two wheels and participate in the Bike the ‘Burg Challenge.

Bike enthusiasts are challenged to cycle a total of 150 miles (or more) during the summer of 2023. You can register for free or for $10.00 and receive a Bike The ‘Burg tee-shirt. Everyone registered will be entered into several drawings to win prizes from Fitchburg businesses.

You can keep track of you miles on your own using any method that works for you, the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce recommends you use an app like Strava or an excel file, or whatever may be easiest for you.

Follow along on Fitchburg’s social media platforms to share your photos, rides and adventures using the hashtag #biketheburg2023. Bike the ‘Burg will be sharing ways to join a meet up ride, upcoming organized bike rides and events.

Don’t have a bike? No problem! BCycle has recently arrived in Fitchburg. A new bike share system program implemented into the city landscape has stations making it easy to explore the area on two wheels. Electric-assist bikes allow riders of any skill level to navigate hills and long distances with ease. And with convenient station locations, electric bikes are there when you need them and out of the way when you don’t.

The stations in Fitchburg include:

More stations will be added throughout the year, download the bcycle app for more information.

To register for The Bike the ‘Burg Challenge see here.

