Cloudy, Breezy and Cold Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another windy and cold day with occasional rain and snow showers is expected for the first day of May. A strong upper-level low pressure system with remain nearly stationary over the Great Lakes through the day. This low will spin moisture back through the eastern part of Wisconsin through the day. Wind in the wake of the low will be gusting up near 40 mph.

It will still be breezy and cold tomorrow, but no precipitation is expected. High pressure will then begin to build in later in the day. Skies will clear Tuesday night and sunshine and milder temperatures are on the way by Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be back above average in the middle 60s to lowers 70s.

Today: Cloudy, windy and cold with rain and snow showers likely. High: 45. Wind: NW 20-25 gusting to 40.

Tonight: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few sprinkles. Low: 37. Wind: NW 20-25 gusting to 35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 59.

