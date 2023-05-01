DeSoto man dies in Vernon Co. tractor crash

DESOTO, Wis. (WMTV) – A DeSoto man died after the tractor he was driving went over an embankment and pinned him to the ground, according to the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office report states Steven Rybold was moving dirt on his property, along Amann Road, near Hecks Point Road, on Saturday at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. where they found Rybold, 64, trapped under the vehicle, the statement continued. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the tractor went down the 30-foot embankment and overturned, leaving Rybold unable to get free. No other people were with him at the time, according to the report.

