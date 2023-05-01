Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer

Grant Fuhrman enters a Winnebago County courtroom for the first day of his trial
Grant Fuhrman enters a Winnebago County courtroom for the first day of his trial
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of trying to kill an Oshkosh West High School liaison officer at the age of 16 will spend at least 17 years in prison.

Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, was sentenced Monday for attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the 2019 attack on officer Mike Wissink. Fuhrman stabbed the officer with a fork in his office at the high school. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman to stop the attack. A jury found Fuhrman guilty at trial in February.

Fuhrman tearfully addressed the court at his sentencing hearing. He said he feels horrible for his actions and asked for the opportunity prove he’s not a bad person. He said he was sorry to his victim, now-retired officer Mike Wissink; his family; the community; first responders and everyone who helped him. He thanked the officer who saved his life that day.

Wissink was not in court for the apology. He left the courtroom after providing a statement to the judge.

In addition to 17 years of confinement, Fuhrman will spend 10 years under extended supervision. He must also follow a number of conditions during his sentence.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

You can purchase tickets in person to see Broadway shows at the Overture Center at the Ticket...
Looking to see Disney’s The Lion King? Avoid this ticket trap
Join the Bike the 'Burg Challenge riding May 1 through September 30.
Join the Bike the 'Burg Challenge
Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt goes from American to English football in new investment
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Write checks with gel pens to prevent fraud