Hilldale welcomes new sellers when farmers market opens Saturday

The Hilldale shopping center is ready for spring with the return of their farmers market and...
The Hilldale shopping center is ready for spring with the return of their farmers market and new vendor additions beginning this Saturday.(Hilldale)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hilldale shopping center is ready for spring with the return of their farmers market and new vendor additions beginning this Saturday.

The center announced several new vendors this year for their annual farmers market beginning May 6, including Blu Haus Blooms, Hound It Down Bakery, Supreme Seafood, 2nd Breakfast Bakery and Air Joe Farms.

“We’re excited to welcome our new vendors, bringing even more variety to our market, which our guests love,” Nanci Horn, Hilldale General Manager explained in a statement. “You can spend an hour here, or an entire morning. It’s all very easy to navigate.”

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are also always welcome, Horn continued.

The release noted that vendors vary from week to week throughout the season.

The farmers market will continue every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 28 in the parking lot off Segoe Road.

For more information, visit the Hilldale website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

The Wisconsin Muslim Project, which aims to highlight Muslim people in Wisconsin, launched...
Wisconsin Muslim Project connecting Muslims and non-Muslims
High schoolers from across the Midwest visited Madison to participate in the Camp Randall...
Camp Randall Invite brings high school rowers to Madison
A quilt depicting Hmong women's experiences during the pandemic will be displayed in the...
Hmong story quilt to be displayed in Capitol building
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revealed their new...
Wisconsin DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plate