Hilldale welcomes new sellers when farmers market opens Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hilldale shopping center is ready for spring with the return of their farmers market and new vendor additions beginning this Saturday.

The center announced several new vendors this year for their annual farmers market beginning May 6, including Blu Haus Blooms, Hound It Down Bakery, Supreme Seafood, 2nd Breakfast Bakery and Air Joe Farms.

“We’re excited to welcome our new vendors, bringing even more variety to our market, which our guests love,” Nanci Horn, Hilldale General Manager explained in a statement. “You can spend an hour here, or an entire morning. It’s all very easy to navigate.”

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are also always welcome, Horn continued.

The release noted that vendors vary from week to week throughout the season.

The farmers market will continue every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 28 in the parking lot off Segoe Road.

For more information, visit the Hilldale website.

