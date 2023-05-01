J.J. Watt goes from American to English football in new investment
J.J. and Kealia Watt announced they are investing in the English Premier League.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Retired NFL player J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Watt announced Monday they will be investing in the Burnley Football Club in the English Premier League.
I’m officially retiring from retirement.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 1, 2023
Kind of…
Just watch. @BurnleyOfficial
UTC! pic.twitter.com/LGW2H9x90C
In a video announcement on Twitter, the former Badger star said said he is officially retiring from retirement.
Watt said that his venture into English football will be a “minority investment but massive emotional investment.”
