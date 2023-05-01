J.J. Watt goes from American to English football in new investment

J.J. and Kealia Watt announced they are investing in the English Premier League.
Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Retired NFL player J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Watt announced Monday they will be investing in the Burnley Football Club in the English Premier League.

In a video announcement on Twitter, the former Badger star said said he is officially retiring from retirement.

Watt said that his venture into English football will be a “minority investment but massive emotional investment.”

