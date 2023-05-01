J.J. Watt goes from American to English football in new investment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Retired NFL player J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Watt announced Monday they will be investing in the Burnley Football Club in the English Premier League.

In a video announcement on Twitter, the former Badger star said said he is officially retiring from retirement.

Watt said that his venture into English football will be a “minority investment but massive emotional investment.”

