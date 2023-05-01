Madison Capitols hire Andy Brandt as new Head Coach and General Manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new face leading the Capitols, but he’s no stranger to Madison.

The Madison Capitols announced that they’ve hired Andy Brandt as the team’s new Head Coach and General Manager.

WE HAVE OUR GUY!



Join us in welcoming Andy Brandt as our new Head Coach and General Manager.



Full Story: https://t.co/CujvwSrTGX#GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/SE2iSTZLNL — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) May 1, 2023

Brandt most recently was an assistant coach for his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin from 2022-2023. Brandt played for the Badger men’s hockey team from 2003-2007, winning a National Championship in 2006.

Following his time at UW, Brandt spent six years in the East Coast Hockey League and the American Hockey League, and retired after the 2012-13 season to start his coaching career.

Brandt served as an assistant coach for two seasons for Gwinnett Gladiators before the team rebranded to the Atlanta Gladiators prior to the start of the 2015-16 season. The rebranded team had a new role for Brandt as he became the team’s Head Coach and General Manager. After two seasons in that role, Brandt moved back home to Wisconsin to become the Associate Head Coach of St. Norbert College. Brandt spent five seasons with St. Norbert College before taking his most recent position with Wisconsin.

“Andy has a proven track record building strong relationships with his players and fostering their development. His extensive background as a player and a coach at a high level, combined with his passion for player development and advancement, align with our core values,” said Capitols President Andrew Joudrey. “Furthermore, we believe Andy’s exemplary character, work ethic and professionalism will set great examples for our players to learn, grow and develop. We are incredibly excited to welcome Andy to our organization and look forward to him getting started as our new head coach and general manager.”

There's a new face leading @MadCapsHockey but he's no stranger to Madison!



After coaching at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season, Andy Brandt is now the Head Coach/General Manager of the Madison Capitols! pic.twitter.com/LMnuYLYLui — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) May 1, 2023

“There are only 16 of these jobs available and I feel fortunate to be 1 of the 16,” Brandt said. “I’m excited to work with the caliber of player that the USHL along with the Madison Capitols currently have and can attract. I’m extremely grateful for the work that Tom Gilbert and Dominic Zombo have done to prepare the organization for the draft. I look forward to working with them moving forward. Both guys have a lot to offer our players.”

Brandt joins the Capitols ahead of the 2023 USHL Draft next week on May 2nd and 3rd. The Capitols own ten picks in the Phase I Draft on Tuesday afternoon and fourteen picks in the Phase II Draft on Wednesday morning including the number one overall pick in both phases.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.