Madison Parks Foundation installs memorial sculpture at Quann Dog Park

To pay tribute to the joy our pets bring us, the Madison Parks Foundation donated a custom sculpture that will live at Quann Park.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
To pay tribute to the joy our pets bring us, the Madison Parks Foundation donated a custom sculpture that will live at Quann Park, near the Alliant Energy Center.

The memorial sculpture was unveiled Sunday morning. It features “furever tags” mounted to the memorial that community members can purchase in honor of their four-legged friends.

Board member with Madison Parks Foundation Pierce Sullivan says the love for dogs in Madison is only growing.

“It’s a massive community, and we’ve seen that even rise more during the pandemic. Even within our dog park permits rose probably about 2,000 and we went from 8-10,000 annual permits being purchased every year during the pandemic,” Sullivan said.

Each furever tag costs $100, and the first 300 will be permanently attached to the sculpture. All proceeds will directly benefit the Madison Parks Foundation.

