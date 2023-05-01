Packers sign 12 undrafted free agents

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents on Monday.

Brian Gutekunst did not draft an offensive lineman this past weekend, but signed a pair with Chuck Filianga and Kadeem Telfort heading to Green Bay.

The Packers GM continues to add weapons to the offense as well after singing a pair of wide receivers, Malik Heath and Duece Watts, as well as tight end Camren McDonald.

Last weekend the Packers picked a pair of tight ends and three more wide receivers to help build around starting quarterback Jordan Love.

A year ago, longsnaper Jack Coco was the only undrafted rookie to make the Packers roster out of training camp.

Below is a list of the undrafted players signed:

Keshawn Banks - LB (San Diego State)

Brenton Cox Jr. - LB (Florida)

Chuck Filiaga - G (Minnesota)

Malik Heath - WR (Mississippi)

Jason Lewan - DL (Illinois State)

Camren McDonald - TE (Florida State)

Christian Morgan - S (Baylor)

Henry Pearson - FB (Appalachian State)

Jimmy Phillips Jr. - LB (SMU)

Benny Sapp III - S (Northern Iowa)

Kadeem Telfort - T (UAB)

Duece Watts - WR (Tulane)

