Packers sign 12 undrafted free agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents on Monday.
Brian Gutekunst did not draft an offensive lineman this past weekend, but signed a pair with Chuck Filianga and Kadeem Telfort heading to Green Bay.
The Packers GM continues to add weapons to the offense as well after singing a pair of wide receivers, Malik Heath and Duece Watts, as well as tight end Camren McDonald.
Last weekend the Packers picked a pair of tight ends and three more wide receivers to help build around starting quarterback Jordan Love.
A year ago, longsnaper Jack Coco was the only undrafted rookie to make the Packers roster out of training camp.
Below is a list of the undrafted players signed:
Keshawn Banks - LB (San Diego State)
Brenton Cox Jr. - LB (Florida)
Chuck Filiaga - G (Minnesota)
Malik Heath - WR (Mississippi)
Jason Lewan - DL (Illinois State)
Camren McDonald - TE (Florida State)
Christian Morgan - S (Baylor)
Henry Pearson - FB (Appalachian State)
Jimmy Phillips Jr. - LB (SMU)
Benny Sapp III - S (Northern Iowa)
Kadeem Telfort - T (UAB)
Duece Watts - WR (Tulane)
