Recalled Gold Medal flour linked to Salmonella

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thirteen people in total have reported Salmonella infections from 12 states that investigators have linked to Gold Medal flour.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the true number of people affected is higher than the number reported. There have been three hospitalizations and no deaths have been reported.

Six people who were interviewed all identified using Gold Medal flour, according to the report. The Food and Drug Administration then found the outbreak strain in Gold Medal flour collected from a General Mills facility in Missouri.

General Mills recalled the flour with the ‘better if used by’ dates of March 27 and 28, 2024. Specifically, in the five and 10-pound unbleached bags and the two and five-pound bleached bags.

Surrounding states including Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois have reported flour-related Salmonella. Wisconsin has not reported any yet.

What should you do? (CDC wording)

- Do not eat, sell or bake with recalled flour. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

- Wash and sanitize surfaces or containers that could have touched the recalled flour using hot soapy water.

Symptoms of Salmonella: (CDC wording)

- Most people will develop a fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea, six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

- The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. If the illness is more severe, people may be hospitalized.

- Children younger than five and adults older than 65 or people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe case.

To see the CDC safety alert, visit their website. To see the map of reported infections, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/infantis-03-23/map.html.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.