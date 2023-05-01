Slow warming trend this week

Windy tonight & tomorrow

Still on the cool side Tuesday

Mainly dry week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our slow-moving low-pressure system is gradually edging its way farther east which will bring improving conditions through the next few days. However, we’ll stay cool and windy tonight with wind gusts near 40 mph and temperatures falling to the mid and upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

What’s Coming Up...

Tuesday will be an improvement on today’s weather, but still won’t feel much like May. Most of southern Wisconsin will see highs reaching the lower 50 by the afternoon. Skie will remain mainly overcast tomorrow with winds still strong out of the northwest, gusting near 30 mph at times.

Wednesday is when the real changes happen. Skies will clear Tuesday night, making way for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will climb into at least the upper 50s, if not the lower 60s by the afternoon. Winds will also be much lighter.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures continue to climb from there: mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday, lower 70s by the start of next week! The rest of this week looks to be mainly dry, aside from a few small shower chances Thursday night and Friday. The next storm chance we’ll be watching is for next Monday.

