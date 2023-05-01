Spongy moth spraying back through mid-July

Spongy Moth Caterpillar
Spongy Moth Caterpillar(State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten areas in western Wisconsin counties should anticipate spongy moth caterpillar treatments aerially beginning in May.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture stated that nearby residents can expect a small but loud, low-flying plane as early as sunrise that will continue into the early afternoon from mid to late May through mid-July.

Planes will only apply treatments when winds are calm with no rain or high humidity.

“The spongy moth is well-established in the eastern two-thirds of Wisconsin, where it has become a periodic public nuisance and forest-damaging pest,” DATCP Forest Entomologist Michael Falk explained in a statement. “DATCP will use effective and environmentally-sound aerial treatment methods to slow its spread.”

To limit the moth population impacts, treatment efforts will be focused on the western part of the state due to the low and beginning stages of the moth population, the release continued.

Too many spongy months can lead to people needing to pay to remove dead trees and could hurt their property value, the DATCP stated. Caterpillars shedding their skin can also irritate eyes, skin and the respiratory system in humans.

According to the DATCP, the treatment is a naturally occurring soil bacteria that is not toxic to people, bees, pets or other animals. People with severe, seasonal allergies may consider staying indoors during any nearby treatment operations.

To see maps of the treatment areas, visit the DATCP website.

