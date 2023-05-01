Study weighs the benefits of sports complex in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tourism organization in Madison is reviewing the results of a study conducted over a multi-month period considering the feasibility and cost-benefit of a sports complex in the Madison area.

“We really wanted to do a gap analysis of what we’re missing here in Dane County,” said vice president of the Madison Area Sports Commission, Jamie Patrick. “We heard loud and clear from our community that we need more facilities to meet both our local demand.”

The study by Victus Advisors for the MASC found a need for a sports complex not met by single fields or courts. According to the study, this would tap into a $45 billion spent annually on the industry of traveling to athletic events. The researchers interviewed potential sponsors and youth programs across the area, establishing a need to recommend three models.

Victus laid out a fields complex, indoor courts facility and an indoor courts and banked track. The outline showed that the respective complexes would bring in an annual output of over $14 million, $27 million and $33 million, respectively. The study also suggested each model could bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors, drawing from 27 million people within a five-hour drive of the county.

The new facilities could also offer hundreds of new jobs and 10s of thousands in tax revenue. The projects also show profit annually and in a 30-year outlook, citing the ability to host multi-day tournaments for multiple sports in various age groups as a financial opportunity for the city and local businesses.

“Well, I mean, I think that if a sports venue is built correctly and in the right part of town, that has an opportunity to make that part of town, you know, a little bit of a destination,” said president of the Madison Mallards, Vern Stenman.

Stenman knows first-hand just how impactful a stadium and the consistent presence of athletics can be in a given area. He says sometimes, that impact goes beyond dollars and cents.

“I think the more important in Estimate sometimes are things like quality of life and making Madison an interesting place to call home,” said Stenman.

Patricks says the next step in the process is more research and data gathering. While the study offered models, Patrick notes it did not provide possible locations, something more research would need to investigate. Another area requiring research: Finding a public-private partnership for funding. The commission would need to explore both areas on the road to a potential sports complex.

