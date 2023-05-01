Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen says US could default as soon as June 1
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
US House speaker in Knesset amid fraught US-Israel ties
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hails Israel as America’s "greatest ally."
U.S. House Speaker addresses Israeli Parliament
Spongy Moth Caterpillar
Spongy moth spraying back through mid-July
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm