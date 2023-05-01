Wisconsin DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plate

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revealed its new Ice Age Trail license plate Monday.

The DMV said the specialty plate supports the conservation and promotion of the state’s 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

The Ice Age Trail license plate’s fees include a $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a one-time $15 issuance fee, and an additional $15 per year if plates are personalized and the vehicle registration fee. Drivers are also subject to their regular vehicle registration fee.

The new, specialty license plate is now available to purchase on the DMV’s website.

