WMTV honored with 10 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WMTV’s news team was honored with a total of 10 Eric Sevareid Awards by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

NBC15 received two first place awards and eight awards of merit for work produced in 2022.

First Place – Medium Market Television

Social Media Coverage: The Trial of Chandler Halderson

Series/Continuing Coverage: The Trial of Chandler Halderson

Awards of Merit

The awards were announced earlier this month at the MBJA’s annual journalism conference and awards gala in Minneapolis.

The Eric Sevareid Awards honor excellence in journalism and are presented to journalists in the MBJA’s six-state region—Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

The awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist, Eric Sevareid, who is best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

WMTV competes against television stations across six states, in the Green Bay-Appleton and Madison markets; and also stations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, and Quad Cities, Iowa; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha and Lincoln/Hastings/Kearney, Nebraska.

The television awards competition is divided into three categories -- Large, Medium and Small Market.

You may view the complete list of 2022 Eric Sevareid awardees by clicking here.

