WMTV honored with 10 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence

NBC15 Sevareid Awards
NBC15 Sevareid Awards(NBC15)
By WMTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WMTV’s news team was honored with a total of 10 Eric Sevareid Awards by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

NBC15 received two first place awards and eight awards of merit for work produced in 2022.

First Place – Medium Market Television

Awards of Merit

The awards were announced earlier this month at the MBJA’s annual journalism conference and awards gala in Minneapolis.

The Eric Sevareid Awards honor excellence in journalism and are presented to journalists in the MBJA’s six-state region—Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

The awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist, Eric Sevareid, who is best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

WMTV competes against television stations across six states, in the Green Bay-Appleton and Madison markets; and also stations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, and Quad Cities, Iowa; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha and Lincoln/Hastings/Kearney, Nebraska.

The television awards competition is divided into three categories -- Large, Medium and Small Market.

You may view the complete list of 2022 Eric Sevareid awardees by clicking here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

The Wisconsin Muslim Project, which aims to highlight Muslim people in Wisconsin, launched...
Wisconsin Muslim Project connecting Muslims and non-Muslims
High schoolers from across the Midwest visited Madison to participate in the Camp Randall...
Camp Randall Invite brings high school rowers to Madison
A quilt depicting Hmong women's experiences during the pandemic will be displayed in the...
Hmong story quilt to be displayed in Capitol building
A photo of the Mifflin Street Block Party on April 29, 2023 taken by Madison Police
MPD: ‘Very serious’ about shutting down Mifflin Street Block Party for good
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Write checks with gel pens to prevent fraud