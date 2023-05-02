15-year-old boy shot in attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the UW Health East Madison hospital for a gunshot wound, Tuesday morning.

Madison police say the boy is currently in stable condition.

Officers and an investigator were able to talk with the victim briefly after his hospital arrival.

The boy was then taken to a different hospital via med flight.

Police are currently ruling this as an attempted homicide.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department.

