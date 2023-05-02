2.5 million pound clean-up ends after train derailment in De Soto

Officials needed support to begin removing the leftover debris from the BNSF Crawford Co. train...
Officials needed support to begin removing the leftover debris from the BNSF Crawford Co. train derailment last week.(La Crosse County)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials needed support to begin removing the leftover debris from the BNSF Crawford Co. train derailment last week.

The La Crosse County Landfill staff finished processing about 2.5 million pounds of debris on Monday after BNSF asked for clean-up support, according to officials. To help with the massive operation, 20 federal, state and local agencies responded in total.

“Our goal was to minimize the environmental impacts to the region from this debris remaining in the water and to facilitate Highway 35 being reopened,” said Jackie Davis, La Crosse County Solid Waste Operations Coordinator said.

La Crosse County officials began an emergency process over the weekend with additional staffing and extended hours to process the debris, the report continued. Twelve local hauling companies worked to bring materials to the landfill from the site near De Soto.

A hazmat team already removed any potentially hazardous material like paint and lithium batteries the train had on-board but non-hazardous contents such as food products, containers and other merchandise still needed to be disposed safely.

“This was a truly collaborative effort, and we want to thank everyone who quickly got together to get the operation up and running,” Davis added in a statement.

BNSF will cover the cost of the clean-up operation and the emergency operation ended at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

