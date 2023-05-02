AG Kaul highlights Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center’s work

Attorney General Josh Kaul and other officials spoke about the importance of the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and other officials spoke about the importance of the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center.

Kaul said the center provides a way for share information on potential threats among federal, state, local and tribal agencies to ensure a quick response.

“WISC works to prevent critical incidents from happening around the state. by ensuring that intelligence is shared across agencies when they become aware of concerns of the safety of Wisconsinites or any of Americans they work to disseminate that information quickly,” Kaul said.

In addition to providing assistance to law enforcement, the center also works with other programs- including AMBER and Silver Alerts. The center is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide

Latest News

The ConnectRx program is showing signs of success a year after its launch.
A program to improve Black birth rates in Dane County showing early signs of success
Republican co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee Sen. Howard Marklein,...
Wisconsin GOP government funding plan comes with strings
FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order ivermectin use for COVID
Four F-35A Lightning IIs landed in Madison on Tuesday, the first time the fighter jets have...
F-35 fighter jets settling in at Truax Field in Madison