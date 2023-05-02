AG Kaul highlights Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center’s work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and other officials spoke about the importance of the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center.

Kaul said the center provides a way for share information on potential threats among federal, state, local and tribal agencies to ensure a quick response.

“WISC works to prevent critical incidents from happening around the state. by ensuring that intelligence is shared across agencies when they become aware of concerns of the safety of Wisconsinites or any of Americans they work to disseminate that information quickly,” Kaul said.

In addition to providing assistance to law enforcement, the center also works with other programs- including AMBER and Silver Alerts. The center is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.