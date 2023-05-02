Cloudy, Breezy and Cool Today

Sunshine Returns By Wednesday

Above Average Highs Later This Week

A Nicer Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong upper-level low pressure system which has remained nearly stationary over the Great Lakes will finally start to move off to the east today. This low will spin moisture back through the eastern part of Wisconsin through the day leading to considerable cloudiness. Wind in the wake of the low will be gusting up near 30 mph.

Another breezy and cool day coming up. (wmtv)

High pressure will then begin to build in later today. Skies will clear tonight and sunshine and milder temperatures are on the way for Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be back well above average with readings in the lowers 70s through the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 50. Wind: NW 15-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Low: 33. Wind: N 10-20 gusting to 30.

Wednesday: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. High: 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 69.

