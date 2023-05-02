Denied again: Committee votes Stubbs down for Dane Co. Human Services Director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A second committee voted against Representative Shelia Stubbs’ confirmation.

Representative Stubbs went through her second of three rounds of voting, seeking confirmation as the Dane county director of human services.

The meeting started off with supporters of the representative lifting her up and explaining the importance of having a Black woman in the position.

As the night went on things escalated when the Dane County personnel and finance committee wrapped up the meeting.

The emotions of the representative’s supporters heightened when hearing the personnel and finance committee’s final vote of denial.

Pastors, community leaders and colleagues expressed their support. CEO of One City Schools Kaleem Caire says the committee does comprehend the needs of people of color.

“You don’t understand that,” Caire said. “You didn’t know the activism standing right in front of you. These people are afraid of who you are going to put in that office.”

District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare says there were multiple reasons he voted against Stubbs. The director position oversees a staff of 800 and Bare says Stubbs has not worked with over 8 people at a time.

“I’m concerned about management experience,” said Bare. “The question I asked showed that Representative Stubbs has two full staffers and some interns adding up to 8, that’s not experience required on the job posting.”

Although there were things said the representative had high hopes.

“I still believe in this county. I still believe in this state. I still believe in people. I still want to continue to work and so I want you to hear my heart,” Shelia Stubbs said.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says at the end of the day Rep. Stubbs is qualified for the role.

“If certain county board members decide after giving her a fair chance that they disagree with me, you know that’s up to them,” Parisi said.

Representative Stubbs’ last round of voting will take place on Thursday. The county board of supervisors has the final say.

