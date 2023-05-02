DNR: Bear spotted in Madison neighborhood likely left the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say a bear spotted in a neighborhood on Madison’s southwest side appears to have left the area.

The Madison Police Department received several calls about a black bear sighting over the weekend until they located it at a home. The bear climbed a tree, and eventually took a nap.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Julie Widholm said this was the best case scenario that the bear was able to leave on its own. Widholm also said the bear’s visit wasn’t entirely surprising.

“We do probably get about yearly reports of them on the western edge of Dane County so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is, starts to be a more common occurrence to see them hit that urban edge of Madison,” Widholm said.

A bear races by a Madison home. ((Submitted))

The Madison Police Department released guidance on how to avoid attracting bears:

Do not knowingly feed a bear

Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time

Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed

Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans

Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up

Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters

Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours

Keep barbeque grills and picnic tables clean

