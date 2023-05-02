Here comes spring!

Clouds continue to clear tonight

Temps back near 70° later this week

Watching possible weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather will finally be turning the corner into full-blown spring over the next few days! This is especially good news for those who have been wishing for some warmer weather: it looks like this pattern change might stick around through much of next week.

Some clouds persisted overhead today, the last remaining bit of that low-pressure system. High pressure will begin moving in tonight, making way for sunnier skies tomorrow.

What’s Coming Up...

The clearing skies tonight will allow for temperatures to get pretty chilly Wednesday morning. Many locations could see temps near freezing to start the day tomorrow. Thankfully winds will be much lighter, and mostly sunny skies will allow highs to reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Temperatures grow warmer from there: highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday with even more sunshine. We’ll stay near that 70° mark on Friday and Saturday.

Looking Ahead...

We will be watching for some possible rain chances later in the week. As of right now, a few showers look possible on Friday but shouldn’t be anything to change your plans about. Additional showers and maybe a few thunderstorms look possible Sunday night.

