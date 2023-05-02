MPD: Woman heard screaming arrested on city’s southwest side

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman heard screaming early Tuesday morning on Madison’s southwest side was arrested after police discovered she had an outstanding warrant.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department Officers responded around 12:35 a.m. to the 5700 block of Verona Road, near a storage facility, to check on the woman. Police noted that there was not a present disturbance when they arrived, but recognized the woman involved as someone with a warrant for battery to law enforcement officers.

Police attempted to take her into custody and allegec she resisted arrest. During the arrest, MPD reported her possessing personal documents that belonged to someone else and several concealed knives.

The woman faces charges of resisting arrest, theft and felon in possession of a concealed knife. She was also arrested for the outstanding warrant and bail jumping.

