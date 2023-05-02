‘No Mow May’ continues to be a month for the bees

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) -The popular No Mow May initiative champions around the idea of letting lawns be overgrown for a few weeks to ensure that bees coming out of hibernation have plenty of options for the pollen and nectar they need.

Monona is re-upping its citywide bid to do what’s best for the environment, by doing nothing at all. And with that, cities are following suit by temporarily waiving the enforcement of ordinances that require homeowners to maintain their lawns.

Despite questions surrounding the validity of the research out of Appleton, after becoming the first U.S. city in 2020 to adopt the effort; a mounting number of Wisconsin communities are taking either a ‘Now Mow May’ or ‘Low Mow May’ approach to yard care. Beloit will be joining No Mow May for the first time this year. Other participating cities include Sun Prairie, Fitchburg and La Crosse.

The Clean Lakes Alliance as well as the city of Monona Sustainability Committee join the conversation Tuesday on The Morning Show.

Wednesday morning, Clean Lakes Alliance is hosting its annual Community Breakfast at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center. The event will release the 2022 State of the Lakes, which looks back at projects, practices, water quality, and beach closures in 2022.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.