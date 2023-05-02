‘Picnic in the Park’ raises awareness to improve Madison parks

By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ‘Picnic in the Park’ is back for its sixth annual banquet to raise awareness surrounding the need to support, protect and maintain parks in Madison.

The event line-up includes a six-course meal, culinary chefs, drinks, entertainment and a 1950s dress up theme.

The event will be held at Burrows Park in Madison on May 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. All ticket proceeds will go towards supporting Madison parks and programming through the Madison Parks Foundation.

For more information, visit the Madison Parks Foundation website.

