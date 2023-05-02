‘Picnic in the Park’ raises awareness to improve Madison parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ‘Picnic in the Park’ is back for its sixth annual banquet to raise awareness surrounding the need to support, protect and maintain parks in Madison.

The event line-up includes a six-course meal, culinary chefs, drinks, entertainment and a 1950s dress up theme.

The event will be held at Burrows Park in Madison on May 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. All ticket proceeds will go towards supporting Madison parks and programming through the Madison Parks Foundation.

For more information, visit the Madison Parks Foundation website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.