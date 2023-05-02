A program to improve Black birth rates in Dane County showing early signs of success

One year after launch, ConnectRx has helped more than 400 families.
The ConnectRx program is showing signs of success a year after its launch.
(WMTV-TV)
By Mark McPherson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marks one year since the ConnectRX was launched.

In one year, more than 400 families have been helped by ConnectRX.

“More Black mothers and birthing people receiving the quality, respectful care and resources they need to experience healthy births and healthy babies,” said Lisa Peyton-Caire, Founder of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness. “This is a big deal you all to say those words that we’re moving in the right direction.”

The program is a partnership between several groups, including the Dane County Health Council and Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, to improve Black birth rates in the county. It’s a central component to the Saving our Babies initiative that was started in 2018.

Kyle Nondorf, President of SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison says they are seeing results.

“We are experiencing fewer C-sections, more full-term births, higher infant birth weights, and deeper participation between patients, clinical providers, and our community work force,” said Nondorf.

Dane County has some of the worst Black infant mortality rates in the entire country.

