Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New starting quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Green Bay worth up to $22.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter says $13.5 million of the extension is fully guaranteed.
The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to exercise the fifth year option of Love’s rookie deal, but this extension will count less against the salary cap this year.
Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. pic.twitter.com/OfW45KOu9m— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2023
