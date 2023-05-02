Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers

FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. With Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming season, Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New starting quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Green Bay worth up to $22.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says $13.5 million of the extension is fully guaranteed.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to exercise the fifth year option of Love’s rookie deal, but this extension will count less against the salary cap this year.

