Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect reportedly inside eatery

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis after report of a shot fired in a TV station’s lobby.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s, a nearby hamburger restaurant.

A SWAT team was attempting to take the suspect into custody, the Associated Press reported.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing