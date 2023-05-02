Spring in Sun Prairie begins with the farmers’ market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 40 vendors are scheduled for the 2023 Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market seasonal debut this Saturday.

The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market line up will include local farmers, artisan food producers and business owners in the surrounding local area. You can also expect live music and a variety of monthly community events throughout the season.

The 2023 market will run every Saturday beginning May 6 to Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in downtown Sun Prairie.

For more information on events and weekly updates, visit the Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market website. For more information on opening day festivities, visit the Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

