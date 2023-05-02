Sun Prairie Fire Dept. hosts demonstration of electric firetruck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department hosted the first demonstration of the first fully electric firetruck in North America.

First launched in 2021 by the REV Fire Group, the EV REV Vector is able to respond to calls and pump for four hours straight on a single battery charge. The company said in addition to being energy efficient, it also eliminates exhaust and cancer-causing risks for first responders.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said while he was skeptical at first, he was impressed with the new technology.

”I’m really surprised, to be honest with you,” Garrison said. “I got to drive it last night and I got a good piece of it and I’ve got to be honest with you, it drives like a dream. I’m waiting to see it pump. Firefighters don’t like change, but if we don’t start moving toward the change in the direction, we don’t want to miss the boat.”

Firefighters did have a change to test out those pumps, which are much quieter than those on a standard pump. Sr. Director of Product Development Roger Lacklore said this is where the industry is headed.

“We have lots of beautiful fire trucks for sale that aren’t electric,” Lacklore said. “What this provides the fire department is the opportunity to get the truck in their fleet, learn what electrification means for their operations, so that five years, ten years down the road, when all of a sudden that’s all they can get, that they’re prepared to be able to make the right decisions with good science and good education behind them.”

