UW-Madison releases statement to social media video that includes racial slurs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison is addressing a social media video that it says includes racial slurs.

In a statement Monday evening, it said the video posted recently to social media “contains deeply harmful and offensive racist slurs and references.” UW-Madison condemned the use of racist language.

“While the university can’t limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts and can’t take action against posts that are not unlawful, racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW–Madison values around creating an inclusive community,” the university stated.

NBC15 has reached out to the university to determine if the incident involved a UW-Madison student or employee.

The university’s Dean of Students Office is collecting additional information and bias reports. The office is also providing support for students and employees who are affected by the incident. “UW–Madison strives to create a campus where everyone feels they belong,” the university stated.

UW-Madison provided links to campus services for those who need support:

