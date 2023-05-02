Wis. educators learn to respond to traumatic events at schools

By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Educators are on the other side of the classroom, training alongside law enforcement to respond to traumatic events at schools.

Local volunteers, like the ones who met at the Verona Fire Department Tuesday, are training to become a part of the state’s 12 critical incident response teams. The groups fall under the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and are called into action when there are crises involving violence, natural disasters or deaths.

Their mission, the DOJ says, is to minimize the psychological impact students may feel.

Critical incident response training
Critical incident response training(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

“The idea is if there’s a traumatic incident, there’s going to be a law enforcement response,” Attorney General Josh Kaul (D - Wisconsin) said. “But we also want to make sure that everybody in the school is supported and gets the resources they need so they can get back to learning as soon as possible.”

Brad Crandell says the training he got from the state can be shared with his colleagues at Middleton High School.

“Unfortunately this is something we have to deal with on a daily basis, one we have to be prepared for.” Crandell, the school’s assistant athletic director, said, “I’ve been in education for almost 20 years and anyone who gets into it now and thinks this isn’t going to be a part of their job is in the wrong field.”

The Office of School Safety (OSS), which falls under the DOJ, lists examples of school-related critical incidents as “threats or acts of violence, natural disasters, serious injuries to students or staff, suicide, weather-related disasters, community turmoil, intruders, an Amber Alert, and hate crimes.”

“I would love to build teams across the state to such a degree that we don’t need to be the expert, that they are confident in ways to respond that work for our youth,” OSS Director Trish Kilpin said.

The DOJ is working to get long-term state funding for OSS, as officials say most of the office’s funding comes from a federal grant and coronavirus relief dollars, set to end in December.

