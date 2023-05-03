Dane County deputies arrest 5 suspects in stolen car chase, including 13-year-old driver

(File image - Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of Madison and Monona Police Departments, arrested five individuals who allegedly stole a Kia and led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., a Dane County deputy spotted a stolen Kia Sportage driving east on the Beltline. Officers made attempts to stop the car, but the driver sped away and later crashed into another car near Buckeye Road.

The vehicle kept going north on US Highway 51 but eventually stopped near State Highway 30 and the suspects fled on foot.

Officials eventually arrested four juveniles and one adult. The juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, and a 17-year old was booked into the Dane County Jail and faces one charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent an two counts of obstructing. A 13-year-old girl was allegedly driving the stolen Kia. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

