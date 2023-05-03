Gov. Evers appoints two to UW Board of Regents, reappoints a third

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two new representatives were appointed to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents to fill the vacancies that expired Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers announced three position appointments on Tuesday. Evers appointed Jim Kreuser and Evan Brenkus to the former appointees’ positions. Regent Joan M. Prince was reappointed.

“The Board of Regents plays a significant role in ensuring the UW System continues to be a hub of innovation, a catalyst for our workforce and the cultivator of the next generation of leaders, so I am glad to be making these critically important appointments today,” Evers said in a statement.

Regent Kreuser said this is an opportunity to “continue to give back to my community and my state.”

“During my time serving and representing the Kenosha community, I saw firsthand the impact UW-Parkside and our UW System had on our corner of the state as a strong partner in educational opportunities and development,” Kreuser continued.

Regent Brenkus is also a local member and works as a resident mentor at UW-Green Bay. He said he is “honored’ to serve to ‘make sure students have a voice at the table.”

Evers appointed Regent Prince in February after a former regent resigned from the position. She is a Milwaukee native who has worked closely with U.N. committees such as UNICEF and U.N. Women.

