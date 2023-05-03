Gov. Evers appoints two to UW Board of Regents, reappoints a third

(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two new representatives were appointed to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents to fill the vacancies that expired Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers announced three position appointments on Tuesday. Evers appointed Jim Kreuser and Evan Brenkus to the former appointees’ positions. Regent Joan M. Prince was reappointed.

“The Board of Regents plays a significant role in ensuring the UW System continues to be a hub of innovation, a catalyst for our workforce and the cultivator of the next generation of leaders, so I am glad to be making these critically important appointments today,” Evers said in a statement.

Regent Kreuser said this is an opportunity to “continue to give back to my community and my state.”

“During my time serving and representing the Kenosha community, I saw firsthand the impact UW-Parkside and our UW System had on our corner of the state as a strong partner in educational opportunities and development,” Kreuser continued.

Regent Brenkus is also a local member and works as a resident mentor at UW-Green Bay. He said he is “honored’ to serve to ‘make sure students have a voice at the table.”

Evers appointed Regent Prince in February after a former regent resigned from the position. She is a Milwaukee native who has worked closely with U.N. committees such as UNICEF and U.N. Women.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide

Latest News

Republicans remove 545 items from biennial budget proposal
Republicans make major cuts to biennial budget proposal
Critical incident response training
Wis. educators learn to respond to traumatic events at schools
Republicans make major cuts to biennial budget proposal
Republicans make major cuts to biennial budget proposal
Wis. educators learn to respond to traumatic events at schools
Wis. educators learn to respond to traumatic events at schools