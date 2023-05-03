Grant Co. man dies after being pulled from Mississippi River backwaters

BAGLEY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Bagley man died Monday after he was found unconscious in the backwaters of the Mississippi River, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael Coon was pulled from the river when bystanders saw him struggling in the waters, near River of Lakes Campground, and grabbed a canoe to go save him. After pulling Coon, 68, to the shore, they began taking life-saving measures until emergency crews could arrive to take over.

Coon was taken to a Prairie du Chien hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement noted.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. after getting a 911 call about a boat floating in the water with no one in it, the Sheriff’s Office explained. A subsequent call informed them that someone had fallen out of the boat. The caller told dispatchers he had been brought back to shore and CPR was already in progress.

According to the report, a witness told investigators about seeing Coon in the boat, while another individual described seeing him swimming after the boat, which was floating away from him. The Sheriff’s Office added Coon was not wearing a life-preserver at the time.

The Grant Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death an accident.

