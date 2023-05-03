‘I love the way he runs this classroom’: Platteville art teacher one of 15 to win national award

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An art teacher at Platteville High School is being recognized at a national level for his commitment to his department and students.

Mr. John-Paul Butcher is one of 15 winners of the 2023 Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award. The national award honors art instructors who are dedicated to their students and motivate them using Artsonia, an online tool allows students to digitally collect and save their artwork from their time at school.

“When I started getting those kids that were in first grade as a freshman and then when they graduate, they’ll have almost 12 years of artwork that they’ll always have,” Mr. Butcher said about Artsonia. “I have a list of students that I keep track of on how many pieces they have in their portfolio and I have some kids that have over 150 pieces in it and it’s just exciting to have.”

Mr. Butcher has been teaching for 22 years, and while only six of those have been spent in Platteville, Mr. Butcher has already left his mark.

“I wanted to always make a difference, I felt like teaching was that avenue. “There’s a lot of great people out there that deserve recognition, so then I felt a little embarrassed that I ended up getting this one,” Butcher said about receiving the honor.

Senior Becca Lindell said given Platteville’s size, she feels lucky to have such an extensive art program.

“I love being here all day. My entire schedule is art classes. He (Mr. Butcher) never gets rid of me,” Lindell said. “Mr. Butcher specifically is such a huge member of our community. He has insane community outreach when it comes to art shows and hanging up art in businesses around Plattevill.”

Senior Mackenzie Champion is also inspired by Mr. Butcher.

“He is definitely a humble man. Obviously, he wasn’t going to brag about it and talk about it in class. But if you ask about it, he will tell you about it. He is very passionate about this classroom and the school and district,” Champion said.

Both students will be attending the same college and enrolling in the same art program that Mr. Butcher did.

“I love the way he runs this classroom and I think it would be really cool if I could include some of those techniques in my classroom in the future,” Champion said.

Using Artsonia, students who attend the Platteville School District have indefinite online access to their artwork from first through twelfth grade, Mr. Butcher said.

