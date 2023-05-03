Milder Temperatures Are On the Way

Lighter Wind As Well
A few spotty showers will be possible later Friday.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Morning Sunshine; Scattered Afternoon Clouds
  • Above Average Highs Later This Week
  • A Nice Weekend Forecast
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong upper-level low pressure system is now heading through the eastern Great Lakes. High pressure will take over and will bring quieter weather and some sunshine to the region. Wind will be much lighter than it has been over the past few days.

Milder temperatures are expected for today.
Milder temperatures are expected for today.(wmtv)

As the ridge drifts off to the east Thursday, southerly wind in its wake will bring milder temperatures into Wisconsin. Highs for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible later Friday.

By the weekend, a mix of clouds and sun is expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be climbing into the 70s beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. Scattered showers will again be possible Monday and Tuesday.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Morning sunshine, then partly sunny. High: 59. Wind: N 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Low: 39. Wind: Light N.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 69.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 68.

