Opening Day for Greater Madison Senior Softball

Verona, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Opening Day for hundreds of senior sluggers of the Greater Madison Senior Softball league.

What started as an 8-team slow-pitch softball league in 2010 has grow to a summer season in 2023 of more than 280 players with 25 teams.

The league is open to Madison-area men and women, 55 and older. Games are played each Wednesday and Thursday morning from Verona Community Park.

GMSS promotes team play, good sportsmanship, and participation for all players.

The league is always looking for more folks, to get started, see here.

The co-founder and league commissioner join The Morning Show Wednesday ahead of Opening Day!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.