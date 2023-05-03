Planet Fitness will allow teens to work out at its gyms for free this summer

Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.
Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planet Fitness says it wants to help keep kids healthy this summer by bringing back its High School Summer Pass program.

The summer program will allow teens to work out in its gyms for free.

High schoolers aged 14 through 19 are invited to come to any of the 2,400 fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada for free from May 15 to Aug. 31.

Eligible teens can visit Planet Fitness’ website to register for the program, which will allow them access to the gyms.

The company said teens under the age of 18 in the U.S. and 19 in Canada will have to register with a guardian either online or at one of its locations.

Planet Fitness said this will be the third year it has offered its summer pass program to help encourage teens to stay active.

According to the World Health Organization, children up to 17 years of age should get an average of 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Fitchburg Police arrest man who allegedly hit person with gun, resisted arrest
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Police: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
‘I love the way he runs this classroom’: Platteville art teacher one of 15 to win national award
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers