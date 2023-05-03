The two sides around the shelter on Dairy Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For a year and a half, people experiencing homelessness have sought shelter and help at the shelter campground on Diary Drive. Some say things have gotten progressively better at the shelter and in the area, while others say it is as bad as ever in the neighborhood.

“So 2021 was especially like the first six to eight months. We were really kind of trying to figure out,” said Kabba Recovery Services Founder Sara Allee-Jatta. “I can tell you that there have not been any instances on-site where staff have been assaulted or unsafe in any situation.”

Kabba is one of the organizations staffing the location. Allee-Jatta says after a learning curve to start, things have gotten better, calls are down, and the site is helping people. She says 64% of guests have found permanent housing. Of the 73 residents who have, at one point, stayed on Dairy Drive, many have utilized the addiction resources and received help with legal quandaries. Allee-Jatta says she believes the shelter is a success.

The past year and a half have held a different tune for surrounding businesses. Shops surrounding the shelter say break-ins, trespassing, public urination, and open drug use have persisted. The business owners declined to go on record for fear of retaliation and say the problems are so frequent they have stopped calling the police on every occasion.

The captain for the Madison Police Department’s East District, Jamar Gary, says calls are “not at an alarming level.”

“In general, we haven’t seen calls for service rising at the campground itself, but there have been some incidents outside the campground that people say they are concerned about,” said Cpt. Gary.

Allee-Jatta adds that the shelter uses a harm reduction technique, and sobriety is not required. She says people at the camp get access to resources to help battle addiction, including access to public health, educational material, and treatment facilities. The number one goal is keeping people from overdosing.

“Nobody wants to be a dairy Drive. These are people that deserve dignity and deserve to non-die on concrete on State Street,” said Allee-Jatta.

Three people connected to the camp have died due to overdose. The two-year grant through the American Rescue Plan Act funding the campground expires in December.

