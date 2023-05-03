U.S. News & World Report: Wisconsin ranks #8 best state overall

For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked Wisconsin as the 8th best place to live in the country.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked Wisconsin as the 8th best state overall in the country.

Executive Editor for News and Events at U.S. News & World Report Morgan Felchner explained that Wisconsin performs well across the board, comparing factors such as healthcare, economic stability and infrastructure.

One area that the state ranked highly in was education, sitting at #6. Felchner said that Wisconsin’s high school graduation rate and tuition and fees for colleges played a key role in it’s high rank for education.

“It’s a testament to all the different things that are going on in Wisconsin in terms of education from both K-12 all the way up to higher education as well,” Felchner said.

Wisconsin’s largest improvement this year was in fiscal stability, but the state fell behind others in the natural environment ranking and infrastructure, receiving #29 and #27 respectively.

Felchner said it is important to keep in mind that Wisconsin has been a consistently high rated state.

“That really means that the state government is doing a lot to help its residents, and that’s really what we’re looking for,” Felchner said.

The best states analysis uses more than 70 metrics and thousands of data points to rank how each state serves its residents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide

Latest News

Gov. Evers appoints two to UW Board of Regents, reappoints a third
Recovery work is shown at the scene of a train derailment along Hwy 35 Thursday, April 27, 2023...
BNSF tracks back in service after Wisconsin dedrailment
Republicans remove 545 items from biennial budget proposal
Republicans make major cuts to biennial budget proposal
Critical incident response training
Wis. educators learn to respond to traumatic events at schools