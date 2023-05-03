We’re Heading Into The 70s

Sunny and dry Thursday

Temps stay in the low 70s through next week

Above average temps forecast through mid May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finally, we’re looking at some quieter weather moving in. We had a long stretch of windy and cool weather, but the responsible system is now moving east and high pressure is moving in. Today’s highs were still cooler than average, hitting the high 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will be heading down to near 40. Then Thursday we’re looking at a stretch of low 70s that will likely stay with us through next week. Thursday is looking to stay mostly dry with sunny skies. But with more of a southerly flow, we’ll start adding more moisture into the atmosphere. Friday morning could be a chance of showers for our northern counties, but that likely will be it until Sunday when we could see the potential of some intermittent to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Right now none of the convective activity looks like it will pose any severe threat.

Looking Ahead...

The long-term outlook extending into the middle of the month is suggesting that temperatures will remain above average, keeping us in the 70+F range.

