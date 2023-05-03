Wisconsin GOP preps hospital cost transparency bill

File image
File image(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are working on a bill that would allow state regulators to enforce federal price transparency regulations on hospitals.

State Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Robert Brooks began circulating the measure for co-sponsors on Wednesday. The legislation would require Wisconsin hospitals to post online standard costs for at least 300 services that can be scheduled in advance. Violators would face state Department of Health Services fines ranging from $600 per day to $10,000 per day, depending on the hospital’s size.

Felzkowski told reporters on Wednesday that the bill largely mirrors existing federal regulations but would allow the state to enforce them. She and Brooks said that the bill would help create competition in the health care industry, leading to lower prices.

Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding issued a statement calling the legislation unnecessary. Hospitals in Wisconsin already comply with the federal rules, and the bill would create another complicated and confusing set of regulations, he said.

