Wisconsin officials combat drug, vape use in youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dramatic increase in children possessing THC and vapes has grabbed the attention of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

They also received an influx of calls to homes with parents having difficulties with their children under the influence of THC or other drugs. The sheriff’s office says children as young as 8 years old possess these items.

In the past month, Monroe County arrested an 18-year-old who supplied drugs to students at Sparta High School.

“That particular arrest I think was important and hopefully stopping some of the access, with some of the youth within that school,” Monroe County Captain Jeffrey Spencer said. “We did make further arrests after that from that same school.”

Two 15-year-olds were also charged with intent to deliver THC charges. Together they possessed over a pound of marijuana, 53 new THC vape cartridges and 16 used ones.

“Once they start going down the road of using illegal substances, oftentimes it leads to other dangerous behavior and whatever we can do to protect them from some of those issues as they get older,” Spencer said. “I think is really important.”

SSM Health Regional Director of Community Health Megan Timm says she is worried about the future of students.

“The younger that folks start using THC and nicotine products, their brain is developing around a substance and when that happens, it becomes reliant,” she said.

Timm teaches an evidence base course called ‘Catch Your Breath’ in Janesville.

“I think that we don’t often talk about is the impact and how it actually stresses out the body more than it relieves stress,” Timm said. “That’s the other thing I get from students a lot is that they are using to manage mental health issues, from anxiety to depression.”

Timm says the goal is to not preach at students but to be resource for them.

“In reality about 20% of our youth are using. Not all of them, of course and in middle school, it’s about 5 to 10%” she said.

The long-term effects include lung and heart failure and stokes.

“I often ask students who’s in charge of what the data looks like when for high schoolers and vaping,” Timm said. “In a couple of years and they kind of look around the room and then I’m like you do, you decide.”

Janesville School District say they want students to carry these lessons into their lives.

“The district didn’t accept the presentation from SSM specifically due to vaping situations, but rather because it fits in with an overall comprehensive health awareness program for students that includes helping them understand how controlled substances can impact them in the short term and long term,” Janesville School District said.

