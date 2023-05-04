Athens man facing charges after woman killed in suspected meth lab explosion

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $40,000 cash for a 50-year-old Athens man accused of having a role in a meth lab explosion that caused a woman’s death.

Prosecutors intend to charge Matthew Zarins with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, manufacturing amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursors, maintaining a drug trafficking place and knowingly processing methamphetamine waste. His initial appearance is scheduled for June 20.

The fire was reported on Jan. 1 at a property on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst.

Jennifer Johnson, 51, of Stanley died the following day due at a Madison hospital due to the injuries she suffered. Authorities had learned Johnson suffered burns to 85% of her body. Zarins was also treated for burns.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found many items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine in and outside the property. During an interview with investigators, Zarins said he was trying to start a fire with wet wood, and they escaped out a window.

According to court documents, special investigators tested a plastic bottle and hose laying outside on the ground. The hose tested positive for hydrochloric acid which is a necessary ingredient during the manufacturing of methamphetamine gassing process. Hydrochloric acid is used in the gas generator.

The criminal complaint says in an interview Zarins denied knowing anything or being involved in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Zarins admitted to smoking methamphetamine five days prior to when he was asked by authorities.

