Athens man facing charges after woman killed in suspected meth lab explosion

Matthew Zarins, 50
Matthew Zarins, 50(Taylor County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $40,000 cash for a 50-year-old Athens man accused of having a role in a meth lab explosion that caused a woman’s death.

Prosecutors intend to charge Matthew Zarins with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, manufacturing amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursors, maintaining a drug trafficking place and knowingly processing methamphetamine waste. His initial appearance is scheduled for June 20.

The fire was reported on Jan. 1 at a property on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst.

Jennifer Johnson, 51, of Stanley died the following day due at a Madison hospital due to the injuries she suffered. Authorities had learned Johnson suffered burns to 85% of her body. Zarins was also treated for burns.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found many items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine in and outside the property. During an interview with investigators, Zarins said he was trying to start a fire with wet wood, and they escaped out a window.

According to court documents, special investigators tested a plastic bottle and hose laying outside on the ground. The hose tested positive for hydrochloric acid which is a necessary ingredient during the manufacturing of methamphetamine gassing process. Hydrochloric acid is used in the gas generator.

The criminal complaint says in an interview Zarins denied knowing anything or being involved in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Zarins admitted to smoking methamphetamine five days prior to when he was asked by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigates incident at West Towne Mall
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA...
Budenholzer out as Milwaukee Bucks head coach
Well above average heat heading out way
Warm And Pleasant Weather To Continue
Warmth stays with us
Warmth stays with us
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
Middleton bike shop cuts the chain on bigger store